Savitribai Phule Pune University is now the largest university in Maharashtra: Report

pune

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:32 IST

Savitrabai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was declared as the largest university in Maharashtra based on parameters like academic research and quality, overall excellence and the number of affiliated colleges, on Monday in a report released by a private body.

According to the report, the university has the largest number of affiliated colleges and institutions giving it an edge over Mumbai University, which was up till now the largest university in the state.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar termed it as proud moment, but pointed out that there were challenges ahead for the university, “SPPU is forging ahead in parameters like academic research, excellence and infrastructure, but there are challenges related to size. However, we have systems in place to overcome them.”

Earlier, the university’s jurisdiction extended over twelve districts in western Maharahtra, but now it is spread only over three districts. The university was established in February 1949 under the Poona University Act passed by the Bombay Legislature in 1948. In 1949, only 18 colleges were affiliated to it with an enrolment of 8,000 students while currently there are 209 colleges affiliated to it along with enrolment of 1.7 lakh students.

Welcoming the development, head of Poona College of Arts, College and Science, Dr Anwar Shaikh, said, “SPPU has always been the hub of academic excellence and research and its vice-chancellors have been men of eminence and vision who gave a new dimension to the field of teaching and learning. The achievements of today are due to the visionary leadership of the former university vice-chancellors and heads of various departments and the current administration, who gave their level best for the cause of education.”