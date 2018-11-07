Savitribai Phule Pune university students open library in Amravati for tribal students

With a vision to illuminate minds even in the remotest parts of the state, students ofdepartment of Marathi, at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Tuesday collected as many as 300 books to be distributed to school students in rural areas. Having collected magazines and old books from classmates, in addition to buying some more, the students along with the department faculty carried the books to remote tribal areas of Amravati district, to set up open reading spaces for all.

“Many of the students come from interior parts of the state, and over the years we have seen how students there,are devoid of a good collection of books. Literature liberates the mind, be it fiction or non-fiction, and so as students, we wanted do our small part in helping school students, from tribal areas. Instead of sending money, we thought books to be the most precious treasure that can benefit generations to come,” said Akshay Lavand, a second year student, participating in the same.

According to the head of the department, Tukaram Rongate, efforts will be taken to set up open libraries for tribal students.“This was a brilliant idea to introduce the culture of reading and learning among the youth as well as the elderly. As part of the project, an open library-cum reading hall has been set up in Amravati, where school students as well as village elders can come and read.But, we do not want to stop right there and treat it like an act of charity but go beyond it and ensure it makes a difference to their lives.

For now, the first attempt of distributing books to 300 students was successful. In the coming days we are planning to expand this activity to several other parts of the state. The next phase will be in Chandrapur,” said Rongate.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 16:34 IST