e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Pune News / Second tunnel boring machine for Swargate-Agriculture metro stretch begins work

Second tunnel boring machine for Swargate-Agriculture metro stretch begins work

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Underground work using the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) on the stretch between Swargate-Agriculture college metro route began last week.

The first TBM began work in November on the same stretch. Parallel work on forward and backward metro lines is currently underway. These two TBMs will complete half the stretch from Agriculture college ground to Budhwar peth. Work on the other half of the metro line from Swargate to Budhwar peth will begin next year, using two TBMs.

Hemant Sonawane, PR, Maha-Metro, said, “The TBM will remove the debris and muck from the ground making way for concrete slabs to be laid in a circular manner. The TBM works at the speed of 6-7 metres in 24 hours. The entire stretch between Swargate-Agriculture college ground is about 10km which means it will take around two years.”

The machines have come in from China and have been customised as per the geographical needs of the city. A crew will work along with the machine to ensure proper functioning of the TBM. The Pune metro connects the city’s east-west and north-south areas and also the PCMC limits with the PMC limits.

top news
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News