Second tunnel boring machine for Swargate-Agriculture metro stretch begins work

pune

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:54 IST

Underground work using the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) on the stretch between Swargate-Agriculture college metro route began last week.

The first TBM began work in November on the same stretch. Parallel work on forward and backward metro lines is currently underway. These two TBMs will complete half the stretch from Agriculture college ground to Budhwar peth. Work on the other half of the metro line from Swargate to Budhwar peth will begin next year, using two TBMs.

Hemant Sonawane, PR, Maha-Metro, said, “The TBM will remove the debris and muck from the ground making way for concrete slabs to be laid in a circular manner. The TBM works at the speed of 6-7 metres in 24 hours. The entire stretch between Swargate-Agriculture college ground is about 10km which means it will take around two years.”

The machines have come in from China and have been customised as per the geographical needs of the city. A crew will work along with the machine to ensure proper functioning of the TBM. The Pune metro connects the city’s east-west and north-south areas and also the PCMC limits with the PMC limits.