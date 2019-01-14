SET exams to be set according to national exam standards

This year unlike 2018, the State Eligibility Test (SET) exam paper pattern will be set according to the national exam standards set by the University Grants Commission (UGC), said officials. In 2019 about one lakh students will attempt SET which is likely to be held by June end.

“The exam pattern for the SET will now be two papers instead of three papers that the students will attempt. The first paper will be of general aptitude test of 100 marks, while the second paper will be based on the respective subject and will be of 200 marks. Both the exam papers will have multiple choice questions,” said BP Kapadnis, coordinator of SET at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

This SET exam is conducted for Maharashtra and Goa candidates who are eligible for the position of assistant professors. This will be the 35th exam which will be conducted by SPPU.

According to the SET exam department, they have recommended probable dates in the first week of February for eligible candidates to register online for the exams. The changes to the SET exam were implemented in 2018 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and this year it will be the first exam based on the new structure of the paper pattern and will be an offline exam, unlike National Eligibility Test (NET) exam which was conducted online in December 2018.

According to the department, the qualifying criteria for candidates to clear the exam is six per cent of the appeared candidates with the criteria of students scoring more than 40 per cent in the open category in both exam papers and 35 per cent in reserve category.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:19 IST