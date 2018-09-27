Sonography rights to Ayurveda doctors not acceptable, say radiologists

The central council of Indian medicine (CCIM) under the Ayush ministry has proposed an amendment to the preconception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform sonography and imaging tests on patients.

This has been strongly opposed by the Indian radiology association which has decided to move the court.

The proposed amendments were sent to the health and family welfare ministry on September 19 this year.

‘BENEFICIAL’

Dr Vanitha R, CCIM national president, said the amendment would be most beneficial to rural patients where there is a dearth of doctors and where Ayurvedic doctors practice in large numbers.

“The 11 executive committee members had a detailed discussion in this regard on August 27 and we have chalked out our proposal.” said Dr Vanitha.

The central council of Indian medicine has 80 members across the country and is empowered to recommend cancellations of registrations of any Ayurveda doctor or a college. The council is also responsible for registrations of Ayurveda colleges across the country and works on par with the Medical Council of India (MCI).

REVOLUTIONARY STEP?

Dr Kuldeep Kohli, director, Ayush (Maharashtra) said, “Given the dearth of radiologist and sonologist in India, more than 50% machines are being shut down in the country due to misuse. It is important that doctors from other branches of medicine forms are given permission to practice radiology and sonology. Allowing Ayush doctors to perform sonography under amended PCPNDT Act would be a revolutionary step.”

ALLOPATHY vs AYURVEDA Indian radiology association has decided to move court over Ayush ministry’s central council of Indian medicine’s proposal to amend the pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 PROPOSAL: To allow Ayurveda doctors to perform sonography and imaging tests on patients. The proposed amendments have been sent to the health and family welfare ministry on September 19 Why are radiologists opposing? 1. Proposed six months training in imaging and radiology after MD in Ayurveda not enough when allopathy doctors have to spend two to three years after the MBBS degree to be qualified to open a scan centre 2. Making amendments can prove dangerous to public health To allow Ayurveda doctors to perform sonography and imaging tests on patients. The proposed amendments have been sent to the health and family welfare ministry on September 19Proposed six months training in imaging and radiology after MD in Ayurveda not enough when allopathy doctors have to spend two to three years after the MBBS degree to be qualified to open a scan centreMaking amendments can prove dangerous to public health Benefits as suggested by Ayush ministry Ministry says amendment would be most beneficial to rural patients where there is a dearth of doctors and where Ayurvedic doctors practice in large numbers. What is central council of Indian medicine? Council has 80 members across the country and is empowered to recommend cancellations of registrations of any Ayurveda doctor or a college. The council is also responsible for registrations of Ayurveda colleges across the country and works at par with the Medical Council of India (MCI). Ministry says amendment would be most beneficial to rural patients where there is a dearth of doctors and where Ayurvedic doctors practice in large numbers.Council has 80 members across the country and is empowered to recommend cancellations of registrations of any Ayurveda doctor or a college. The council is also responsible for registrations of Ayurveda colleges across the country and works at par with the Medical Council of India (MCI). Ayush ministry

Ministry of Ayush was created in November, 2014. It was previously known as the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush). "Given the dearth of radiologists and sonologists in India, more than 50% of machines are being shut down in the country due to misuse. It is important that doctors from other branches of medicine are given permission to practice radiology and sonology. Allowing Ayush doctors to perform sonography under amended PCPNDT Act would be a revolutionary step." Dr Kuldeep Kohli, director, Ayush (Maharashtra) Ministry of Ayush was created in November, 2014. It was previously known as the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush).director, Ayush (Maharashtra)

The Ministry of Ayush was created in November, 2014. It was previously known as the department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush).

SHARP OPPOSITION

The proposed amendment has been strongly opposed by the Maharashtra state branch of Indian radiological and imaging association (MSBIRIA) who have decided to knock the doors of the Bombay high court.

Reacting sharply, Dr Sandeep Kawthale, president of the association said,“The amendments proposed by the Council are extremely absurd. They are firstly Ayurveda doctors and belong to an altogether different stream of medicine. We fail to understand on what basis they have proposed such amendments.” He noted that qualified radiologists are allowed to perform or open a radiology or sonography centre only after securing an MBBS and MD degrees and a two years diploma in radiology. Dr Sandeep Kawthale said the council has proposed six months training in imaging and radiology after MD in Ayurveda and wondered how six months training could be adequate.

He said accepting the amendments could prove extremely dangerous to public health.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 15:52 IST