Sports university to begin with three subjects, 50 students

pune

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:51 IST

Pune: The Maharashtra state sports university announced to be ready to open in the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, will start with three subjects initially and enrol no more than 50 students.

State sports commissioner Omprakash Bakoria, speaking on Friday, said, “We will first start three courses, sports technology, sports medicine and sports training, and will enroll 50 students for the same. We will prepare a proposal for the vice- chancellor’s post. The state government will hire the vice-chancellor and after that, national and international experts will be hired for setting the agenda in a phased manner.”

Maharashtra’s first sports university will be set up at Balewadi in Pune. The university will be a one- of-its-kind and aims to be regarded as a centre of sports excellence in the country.

The state government has decided to upgrade the existing sports complex at Balewadi and a special budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the purpose. A total of 213 posts have been sanctioned for the new university