e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Sports university to begin with three subjects, 50 students

Sports university to begin with three subjects, 50 students

pune Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:51 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

Pune: The Maharashtra state sports university announced to be ready to open in the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, will start with three subjects initially and enrol no more than 50 students.

State sports commissioner Omprakash Bakoria, speaking on Friday, said, “We will first start three courses, sports technology, sports medicine and sports training, and will enroll 50 students for the same. We will prepare a proposal for the vice- chancellor’s post. The state government will hire the vice-chancellor and after that, national and international experts will be hired for setting the agenda in a phased manner.”

Maharashtra’s first sports university will be set up at Balewadi in Pune. The university will be a one- of-its-kind and aims to be regarded as a centre of sports excellence in the country.

The state government has decided to upgrade the existing sports complex at Balewadi and a special budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the purpose. A total of 213 posts have been sanctioned for the new university

top news
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In