SPPU earn and learn scheme: action against those found guilty

Criminal complaint will be lodged against the people who are responsible for it,”said Ravindra Waikar, minister of state for education, while addressing the issue of discrepancy of ‘Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil earn and learn scheme’ of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in the Vidhan Sabha (State Legislative Assembly) on Monday.

In May, SPPU administration noticed the discrepancy in money, during a monthly inspection of finances. The earn and learn scheme, of the university benefits students from rural parts as they work in various departments of the university. The students are inturn paid Rs 45 per hour, according to hours they have worked in that month. The payment is transferred directly to these students back account. The administration found that there were students, who were not a part of the scheme were being transferred money.

Members of legislative assembly (MLA)s Vijay Kale and Bhimrao Tapkir from Pune, raised the issue in the assembly.

“We have already formed an enquiry committee, which is headed Arun Adsul, former vice-chancellor of the university. We are currently awaiting reports from the same. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the same,” said Waikar.

“As a part of SPPU internal procedure we regular do the inspection of all the schemes when we came to know about this discrepancy. We have appointed a high level committee for enquiring this serious case and are expecting a report about it soon,” said Prabhakar Desai, student welfare officer, SPPU.

