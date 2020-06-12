SPPU prepares exam schedule for final year students

pune

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:15 IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), along with its affiliated colleges, has begun preparations to conduct the exams for final-year students, based on a notification issued by the state government on May 8.

The notification states that only final-year students will appear for the exams.

Uddhav Thackeray, state chief minister, had earlier said that final-year students will be promoted based on their previous academic record, after which the state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had opposed the decision and said the universities’ chancellors will take the final call on the same.

NS Umrani, pro-vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “The preparations for the final-year exams are underway. We have not received any formal orders from the state government on promoting students or conducting exams. So we are preparing as per the schedule which we had received from the state government on May 8.”

“If we get any new orders from the state government we will implement the same,” said Umrani.

According to SPPU officials, the management council meeting was held earlier this week in which it was decided to carry out preparations for the exams as scheduled.

A time-table has been prepared, the process of collecting data from colleges and redesigning the exam process has also been decided.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “Our primary preparations for conducting the exams in the college are complete, but we are now waiting for detailed guidelines from SPPU.”

“We are yet to get clarity on the duration of the exam and seating arrangements from SPPU. Once we get the clarity on it, the actual process of preparations will start within the college,” said Pardeshi.

Sagar More, a student from Arts stream, said, “I am pursuing a degree at SPPU, but currently I am in my village in Kolhapur. We have not received any communication from the university about the exams.”

“If we get the exam time-table we can start preparations accordingly,” he added.

Ruksana Patil Shaikh, a student of Women’s Studies Centre, SPPU, said, “Exams are important for students, but safety is equally important. Whatever decision is taken about the exams the safety of the students should be the top priority.”