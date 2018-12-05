St Joseph basketball: SPM English school beat GG International for u-14 title

SPM English School held their nerves in dying moments to beat GG International School 41-37 to lift the title in the under-14 category during the St Joseph Cup second invitational girls under-14 and under-16 basketball tournament at Pashan grounds on Tuesday.

Aarya Bhate from SPM school turned out to be the star performer as she scored 16 points. Bhate’s teammate Tithi Agarwal added 13 points to the tally.

For GG International School, Shruti Mahesh was the top scorer with 17 points.

SPM girls controlled the game right from the start and went into the halftime with the scoreline of 18-12.

After changing ends, GG International School girls came close but fell short by 4 points.

Abhinava Vidyalaya English Medium School settled for third place in Under-14 category defeating Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School 12-1.

In the under-16 category, Symbiosis High School defeated home team St Joseph High School, Pashan 36-32.

Yukta Chordia and Anuja Baldota added 12 and 11 points respectively for Symbiosis High School.

In the third place battle, Abhinava Vidyalaya English Medium School defeated Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School 14-13.

Results:

Under-16:

Final: Symbiosis High School 36 (Yukta Chordia 12, Anuja Baldota 11) bt St. Joseph High School, Pashan 32 (Siya Khilare 9, Sanika Deshmukh 8).

Third place: Abhinava Vidyalaya English Medium School 14 (Aarya Motghare 7, Mahi Limkar 3) bt Dr. Kalmadi Shamarao High School 13 (Teesha Shah 8, Shraddha Nargun 4)

Under-14:

Final: SPM English School 41 (Aarya Bhate 16, Tithi Agarwal 13) bt GG International School 37 (Shruti Mahesh 17, Diya Hariani 7)

Third place: Abhinava Vidyalaya English Medium School 12 (Aarya Motghare 8, Saachi Pawar 4) bt Dr. Kalmadi Shamarao High\ School 1 (Shubhra Bapat 1)

