Stall @ Savitribai Phule Pune University : students protest sale of ‘anti-national’ books

A scuffle broke out between student unions over allegations that ‘anti-national’ books were being sold outside Aniket canteen premises at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday.

A temporary bookstall was set up to sell books related to the Constitution, politics and social subjects on the occasion of Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly in November 26, 1949, at a discounted rate. Some of the books on display caused a few students and members of Akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad (ABVP) to disrupt the sale and created a ruckus with other student unions.

According to Anil Thombare, ABVP office-bearer, the books o sale promoted “casteism” and “naxalism”.

“We opposed the sale as the stall owner did not take permission from SPPU . We had raised objection about this stall two days ago, but it was set up again,” said Thombare.

The protestors manhandled the bookseller at the stall set up by Hariti publications.

Following the protests by ABVP student union, Chatuhshrungi police removed the stall.

The SPPU administration said that the bookstall, part of an exhibition, was removed by the police as it was set up without taking permission.

Prafulla Pawar, registrar SPPU, said, “The book stall was set up without taking permission.” Shyam Ghuge, a student who was running the stall, said, “Some students from ABVP approached me and told me to stop selling these books. I had set up this stall on the request of students who wanted to read books on Ambedkar and the constitution at discounted rates.”

As ABVP protested against the bookstall, members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), another student union, stopped the protestors from disrupting the sale of books and a scuffle broke out.

“I found some books without any international standard book number (ISDN) number and some were photocopied material like propaganda books,” said Abba Kale, head of the ABVP in SPPU.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 14:54 IST