State Election Commission to look into missing files of Pune violations

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has decided to look into the 50 missing case files of serious poll code violations in Pune district during the 2014 elections.

Hindustan Times on April 3 had reported how 50 case files pertaining to serious violation of model code of conduct

had gone missing from the Pune district collectorate which serves as the election office for the district.

These cases related to the sale and distribution of illicit liquor, carrying of weapons, obstruction or failure to assist public servants and disobedience by candidates.

While this was confirmed by Pune district collector and returning officer for Pune, Naval Kishore Ram, Jayashree Katare, resident deputy collector had said that the files went missing in 2017 when the district collectorate shifted to its new building.

No action was taken by the election commission on these cases and the authorities also did not have a record of action taken against other violations during the 2014 polls.

Dilip Shinde, additional chief electoral officer (CEO), said, “Under no circumstance, can we allow the case files related to violation of model code of conduct go missing under the watch of the election commission. The state election commission will certainly look into the matter and seek a detailed report from the Pune district administration.”

The fact that the files were missing came to light in the first week of April after HT sought the details of the cases and the action taken with regards to violation of the model code of conduct during the 2014 elections.

