DSK - Bank of Maharashtra case: Investors in public show of support for ACP More

Flat investors, fixed deposit holders and other victims of the Rs 2,043 crore DSK fraud have alleged that the state government is pressurising the economic offences wing (EOW) and special public prosecutor (SPP), and are demanding a court monitored investigation into the multi-crore scam also involving nationalised banks.

The victims comprising young, middle-aged, senior citizens and women investors gathered outside Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie and expressed their solidary and support to Nilesh More, assistant commissioner of police (EOW), who was admitted to the hospital, for stress-related ailment. More is the investigation officer (IO) in the DSK fraud case.

Earlier, the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) employees federation held a protest against the state government alleging that the honest and clean image of BoM was being targeted.

Investor Sanjay Ashrit, who has been duped to the tune of ~18 lakh in the scam, said, “More is under tremendous pressure in the case and we have come here to offer our support.

“The EOW officers should in no way think that they are alone because citizens like us are firmly behind them for their honest and professional investigation which is helping them bring out the fraud.

“We demand that the investigation must be taken to the logical conclusion and the court must take into account all the relevant investigation documents, including forensic reports of the audit which has evidentiary value, which help them arrest all the fraudsters,” he said.

He further added, “ACP Nilesh More is one of the best officers, who has been investigating the fraud and has taken genuine steps to protect the interest of investors, affected by the fraud. Pune EOW team seems to be under a lot of pressure since the past 15 days. Unfortunately, the officer had to be admitted to the hospital for health issues.

“We wish him fast recovery and good health so that he commands the investigation,” he added.

Ashok Gosavi, senior citizen, said, “We request the government not to pressurise the Pune police and its EOW team. Fraudsters are being let off and honest police officers are being fired. Special public prosecutor and IO must not be changed at any cost as they are doing the right thing and working to deliver justice to the victims,” he said.