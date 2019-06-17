State RTE admissions 2nd lottery declared

The state education department has declared the second lottery for the admission under the Right to Education (RTE) on Saturday in which 35,276 seats are made available in the state with 5,495 seats for the Pune district are to be declared in the second lottery.

This year the RTE admission process has already delayed as majority of the schools in the state are starting from Monday, June 17. While now for the applicants who have got admission in the second list will have to complete their admission process from June 17 to 27.

In Pune district a total of 16,594 RTE vacancies are there in 963 registered schools, out of which in 1st lottery 12,566 seats were declared for which a total of 53,655 applications came. Out of these 12,566 seats in the 1st lottery 8,983 admissions were taken by the parents, rest 3,583 seats remain vacant. In the 2nd lottery 5,495 seats are declared and the applicants who have got selected needs to complete the admission procedure till June 27.

As there were many issues and corrections in the admission process in the first lottery admissions, the deadline to take the admission was extended twice by the state education department. Parents had complained about the RTE verification officers of unnecessarily harassing over getting different documents and raising various questions to verify and clear their documents.

“The second lottery of the RTE admission is released now and the applicants who are selected in this lottery will start getting the SMS from June 17, they need to complete their admission procedure till June 27,” said Sunil Chauhan, state director of primary education.

This year the total number of RTE seats in the state has gone done by 9,340, last year 2018 it was 1,26,119 and for this year 2019 it is 1,16,779. While total of 2,44,932 online registered applications were received this year for 1,16,779 vacancies from 9,195 schools and 67,706 seats were selected across the state. While last year the first round of RTE lottery admissions was started in the month of January and completed in the month of March and now June month has started, 2nd round is about to start.

RTE admission process

- After getting the RTE admission confirmation SMS on registered phone number, parents need to take two copies of the required documents

- Then submit the documents to the RTE document verification committee

- One copy is given to committee and another to parents

- After verification a letter is given by committee to the parents

- This letter parents should submit it to the school administration and finally their RTE admission is confirmed in the school

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:24 IST