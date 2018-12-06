Student hospitalisation not linked to Rubella vaccination in Pune

A day after six students fell ill post receiving the measles and rubella (MR) vaccination as part of the WHO-Indian government drive, another student was hospitalised post vaccination.

The eight-year-old girl from Pawar nagar was vaccinated on Saturday in school, post which her parents complained that she became feverish on the same day. The PMC health authorities said the student, who has been admitted to Sassoon hospital’s critical care unit, was diagnosed with a case of Gullain Barre syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder affecting the brain and spine.

The student’s father, Santosh Kamble, claims his daughter was down with fever post vaccination but the family chose not to get her treated as they were informed by teachers that such minor reactions are common post vaccination.

“On Tuesday morning when we noticed that she was unable to move her limbs, we immediately rushed her to Sane Guruji hospital in Hadapsar and then to Sassoon.”

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, medical officer, PMC, said, “The student had already received her doses of measles at nine months and 1.5 years of age and this was the combined vaccination which we provided during the drive for the first time. However, her health condition has nothing to do with the vaccination as her symptoms have been diagnosed as GBS which is an autoimmune disorder that leads to paralysis.”

Hankare added, “The student is now under our constant observation, and the treatment provided to her will be free of cost”.

Two other children were also admitted to Sassoon hospital on Wednesday, sources at the PMC’s health department said on condition of anonymity. The children suffered from minor effects post immunisation, like nausea and vomiting, one of them was discharged on Wednesday evening.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 16:30 IST