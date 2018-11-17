Super series tennis: Paparkar tames Reddy to clinch title

City boy Arnav Paparkar got the better of Telangana’s Chaitra Galiveti Reddy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to win the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise hotel ravine super series under-12 tennis tournament at hotel ravine tennis courts on Friday.

Second-seeded Paparkar won the first set 6-4, but went down 3-6 in the second set to fifth-seeded Reddy who had earlier defeated top-seeded Mahalingam Khandhavel of Tamil Nadu in the semi-final.

In the decider, Paparkar got his groove back to win the third set 6-3 and the title.

The girls’ title was bagged by top-seeded Ikaraju Kanumuri of Telengana who defeated eighth-seeded Prapti Patil of Maharashtra 6-0, 6-1.

Results: (Final)

Boys: 2-Arnav Paparkar (Mah) bt 5-Chaitra Galiveti Reddy (Tel) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Girls: 1-Ikaraju Kanumuri (Tel) bt 8-Prapti Patil (Mah) 6-0, 6-1.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 15:27 IST