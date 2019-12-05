e-paper
Superstition stops people from donating organs: city doctors

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:36 IST
At a press conference by the Poona Ophthalmological Society (POS), doctors said that superstition and beliefs often stop people from coming forward for organ donation.

Dr Subhash Bijlani, coordinator for the annual ophthalmological conference, said, “Even though no religion bars donation, silly superstitious beliefs like, eye donation in this life will make you blind in the next life, stops people from organ donation. The next of the kin often refuse to donate organs even though the dead person wished to donate it. This is why awareness is required.”

The annual conference will be organised from December 6-8 for ophthalmologists from across the country and at least 500 people are expected in attendance. The conference will facilitate the exchange of knowledge between doctors who will come from both private and government hospitals.

Dr Baban Dolas, secretary, POS, said, “The exchange of knowledge will help doctors give premium treatment to patients and expand our knowledge about eye treatment.”

