Tennis: Pune’s Kirrtane dominates Chennai senior nationals winning singles, doubles

Age is just a number for city senior tennis pro, Nitten Kirrtane, as he clinched the singles and doubles title at the TS Santhanam memorial senior nationals at Madras Cricket Club courts, Chennai, on Saturday.

The 44-year-old Kirrtane got a walk over in the final as his opponent Gustavo Perziano could not play the match due to bad health.

“The toughest competitor at the nationals in Chennai was Gustavo from Argentina. He is an ITF ranked player and has been based in India for some time. I was looking forward to a good match, but he fell ill,” Kirrtane said.

In the doubles final, partnering with Rajesh Ganapathy, the duo ousted Rameez Samad and Vijay Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu.

Before coming to the singles final, Kirrtane was in solid form as he dropped only three games throughout the tournament.

In the first round singles match, Kirrtane defeated Ganta S of Andhra Pradesh 6-1, 6-0.

The next three matches turned out to be a cakewalk for seasoned campaigner Kirrtane as he scored easy wins to advance to the final. In the second round, Kirrtane scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory over wild card entrant Palani Vale of Tamil Nadu.

In the quarterfinal, Suresh Kumar of Karnataka could not do much against the inform Kirrtane as he bowed out with 0-6, 0-6 score line.

Playing the semi-final against Rameez Samad of Tamil Nadu, who was also his opponent in the doubles final, Kirrtane played top-class tennis and defeated him 6-0, 6-1.

Kirrtane and his partner Ganapathy dominated the proceeding in the doubles contest as well, where the duo only faced challenge in final against Rameez Samad and Vijay Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu whom they defeated 6-4, 6-1.

Quote: Nitten Kirrtane

I won five ITF senior titles last year, followed by my performance in the world championship where I won a silver medal in mixed doubles event. This year I have move to the 45-plus category and am hoping to play well again.

Results: Singles

First round: bt q-Ganta S 6-1, 6-0

Second round: bt wc-Plani Vale 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinal: bt 5-Suresh Kumar Paul 6-0, 6-0

Semi final: bt 7- Rameez Samad 6-0, 6-1

Final: bye against wc-Gustavo Perziano

Doubles: (Partnering with Rajesh Ganapathy)

First round: bt Rangarajan Ramamurty and Senthil Kumar 6-0, 6-1

Second round: bt Madhavan G and Subramani Vadivel 6-0, 6-1

Semi final: bt Balaji GP and Krishna Kumar S 6-2 retd

Final: bt Rameez Samad and Vijay Venkatesh 6-4, 6-1

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 16:49 IST