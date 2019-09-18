Thane man stalks 24-year-old online friend from Pune, booked

pune

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:08 IST

A man was booked for stalking a 24-year-old woman whom he met on a social networking site. The man followed her outside her house located along Sus road in Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the complainant.

She told the police that on Sunday at 11:15pm, he approached her near her residence and pulled her hand. He then threatened to harm himself if she refused to be in a relationship with him, according to the complaint.

The woman also submitted that he called her on her phone multiple times. The man has not yet been arrested by the police.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506(1) (punishment criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:08 IST