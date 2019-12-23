This festive season, Pune carollers, young and old, spread the message of unity in diversity

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:12 IST

Come December and the festive spirit gains momentum as the degrees fall on the Celsius scale. While Christmas is celebrated on December 25, the build up to the festival has activities that help remind us of brotherhood, love and blessings.

Carol singing is one such activity that brings the community together. According to tales, carol singing originated when angels sang out to the shepherds to announce the birth of Jesus Christ.

Father Malcolm Sequeira, who has been practising carols with parish members for years now, shares that the week-long activity is aimed at creating an ambience for the big day. “This year, we picked Hindi and Marathi carols too. Given the current political and social situation, it is important that we spread the message of unity in diversity and include everyone. We brought in a blend of regional languages so as to connect with more people and spread the festive cheer. Celebrations are all about being inclusive and incorporating all,” said Father Sequeira.

Carol singing announces and spreads the joy of the birth of Jesus Christ. The whole community comes out to participate in carol singing, reaching out to people and spreading love and cheer. The activity of going door to door, singing carols is called caroling and those who take part in the choir are called carollers.

Groups ideally start practising mid-November and go on rounds from the first or second week of December. Clare Valles, 75, recalls, “When we were young, we would go carolling for 15-20 days. It was like a month-long activity and every day was a new experience. However, I have noticed that nowadays we have limited it to a week. I wish they go back to the old format.”

Karl Young, secretary, All India Anglo Indian Association (AIAIA) Pune, recalls his memories of carol singing when he was young. “I moved to Pune 14 years ago, but before that I remember celebrating Christmas in Bilaspur. We would gather in open trucks and visit neighbourhoods to sing carols. It was a completely different experience. The youth committee of AIAIA Pune branch, has been carolling for three to four years now. They visit different areas and old-age homes too.”

He adds that he has seen that the activity has been limited over the years and he hopes people come out in more numbers to participate.

Quinton Doll, secretary, youth committee, The All India Anglo Indian Association Pune branch, shares, “Carol singing is exciting and it is great to see youth come forward and participate. We are around 15-20 of us who visit six to seven areas and spread the Christmas cheer.”

Doll adds that we can do so much more during this time and not be affected by what is happening around. “It could just be my observation, but I have seen people be reserved and hold back when it comes to singing and participating in group activities. I hope they look at it as a way of spreading joy and enjoying the Christmas spirit.”

Popular Christmas carols, which are sung in the regional languages, are Hark the Herald, Little Drummer Boy, Long time ago in Bethlehem, Joy to the world and Silent Night.

Alexander Fernandes, founder, Christ Bearers (a Gospel rock band), shares, “Carol singing is all about coming together to announce the arrival of the lord and also prepare to welcome him. The idea is to come together as a community and enjoy the period leading up to Christmas Eve. Every parish or locality has its different approach, but the basic idea remains the same. We keep it open to the community and primarily get people who enthusiastically give their time for this activity. We’re usually about 10 to 15 members.”