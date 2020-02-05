Three booked in Rs 4.6-lakh job fraud in Pune

pune

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:38 IST

Three people were booked for cheating software graduates of Rs 4,62,000 by promising them jobs at a multinational company (MNC) and recruiting them at a different company which did not pay them salaries.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 27-year-old woman from Kharadi, while seven others also recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. The police did not reveal the name of the complainant.

The police are on the lookout for the three people, including a woman.

According to the complaint, eight people were promised jobs at a company which works as a cybersecurity provider in California. The eight people paid Rs 4,62,000 collectively to the three accused persons. The money was paid through cash as well as online transactions.

The accused, however, provided them jobs at a different company which according to the complaint, failed to pay their salaries. Eventually, the people were provided with cheques even though there was no money in the company accounts, the complainants alleged.

The complainant has been with the company since August 2019.

Police sub-inspector KV Varal of Chandannagar police station, who is investigating the case said, “The accused had promised them jobs at an MNC and placed them elsewhere. Since they joined, they have not received salaries as per their complaints. We are yet to speak with them in detail.”

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 417 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police station against the three.