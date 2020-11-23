e-paper
Home / Pune News / Three in judicial custody for manhandling CMO at Sassoon Hospital

Three in judicial custody for manhandling CMO at Sassoon Hospital

pune Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Three men have been remanded to judicial custody on Sunday for manhandling a doctor at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday evening.

The three have been identified as Sohan Pawar (23), Yogesh Waghmare (22), and Suraj Waghmare (20), all residents of Tadiwala road area.

The complainant doctor has been identified as Shankarlal Chaudhury (25), a resident of Centre Street in Camp. Dr Chaudhury was serving as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the casualty ward at the time of the incident which happened at 1:20pm on Saturday.

“Waghmare’s sister had been taken to the casualty ward. The others are relatives of the same family. When the guard warned them against wearing footwear inside and not crowding the space, one of them started shouting at the guard. They asked the guard why he was allowed to wear footwear, that’s when the other security guard took them to the CMO. In his office, these people started abusing the doctor and damaged the computer in the CMO office in the process,” said police sub-inspector TM Fadd of the Bund garden police station who is investigating the case.

The office of the CMO has the emergency ward one side and the beds on the other, with a guarded door in the front. Footwear is not allowed inside the rooms where the beds are.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, has been registered at the Bund garden police station.

