Three killed in three road accidents in 24 hours in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:47 IST

Three people were killed in three different road accidents in Pimpri-Chinchwad area in 24 hours.

In the first incident, which occurred on January 30 at 9:30pm, the deceased man identified as Anil Jaliramji Nevale, 35, a resident of Sanaswadi in Khed, was travelling on a two-wheeler with a friend identified as Sanket Baban Gade. The two were hit by a Maruti Suzuki Alto car. The two injured men were rushed to the hospital by passers-by. However, Nevale succumbed to head injuries while under treatment. Gade is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The two were headed from Chakan towards Shikrapur when the incident happened.

The second incident happened 24 hours before the first mishap, which claimed the life of a car driver. The deceased has been identified as Sopan Bhagwan Waghmare, 45, a resident of Kumshet in Junnar, Pune. He was heading from Alandi towards Vishrantwadi at 9:30pm on January 29 when he rammed into the wall built along the length of a bridge he was crossing. The incident was recorded at the Dighi police station.

Yet another incident was recorded around midnight of January 30 when a two-wheeler was hit by a truck, claiming the life of the 23-year-old motorist. The deceased has been identified as Atik Ahmed Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh, 23, a resident of MIDC boys hostel in Susgaon, Pune. He was riding on a Pulsar motorcycle around 11:15 pm near a resort called Sunny’s world when a truck hit him from behind.

A case was registered against the truck driver at the Hinjewadi police station. The driver of the truck has been identified as Ashok Kaduba Rokade, 27, a resident of Vaijapur in Aurangabad. He was arrested and later granted bail by a local court.

All three cases were registered on Friday at the respective police stations.