Three PMC office-bearers get BJP tickets from Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:47 IST

Three office-bearers of the Pune Municipal Corporation have got tickets from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections on October 21.

Mayor Mukta Tilak will contest from the Kasba assembly constituency, Standing Committee Chairman Sunil Kamble got the Cantonment seat and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) director Siddharth Shirole got the BJP ticket from the Shivajinagar assembly segment.

According to PMC corporators, it is very rare for the mayor and the standing committee chairman to get a ticket at the same time.

Tilak recently got a three-month extension for the mayor’s post, considering the assembly elections. As per law, the mayor’s tenure is of two-and-a-half-years and Tilak’s tenure would officially end in October. However, the state government extended the tenures of all the mayors in Maharashtra till December. Girish Bapat had been representing the Kasba peth assembly constituency since 1995. However, as he got elected for the Lok Sabha, the Kasba seat got vacant. There were many aspirants for the seat, but the BJP preferred to give the ticket to Tilak.

Sunil Kamble’s brother, Dilip Kamble had been representing the Cantonment assembly segment since a long time. Dilip Kamble was the minister of state for social welfare, but he was removed from his post and the party now preferred to allot the Cantonment seat to Sunil Kamble.

Siddharth Shirole, son of Anil Shirole, got the ticket from Shivajinagar assembly constituency as the party had promised Anil that they would give a chance to his son instead of him after Anil was sidelined by the party.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:47 IST