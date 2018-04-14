Three Pune men arrested for forcefully demanding money for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

The Vishrantwadi police have arrested three persons for allegedly damaging a school van after its driver refused to give a 'donation' for Ambedkar Jayanti (Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birthday celebrations). Pratik Vasant Tingre (28) of Dhanori filed an FIR in this regard. The arrested persons have been identified as Swapnil Kisan Bhalerkar (19), Bharat Salve (19), both residents of Shramiknagar in Yerawada, and Rishikesh Rajesh Salvade (20), a resident of Dhanori.

According to Vishrantwadi police, the incident took place around 8 am opposite Sawant petrol pump on Thursday. The complainant said that the arrested person damaged his school van.

“Me and Bhalekar are acquaintances. After he waved his hand, I stopped the van. He demanded Rs 1,000 donation and I offered to give Rs 100. He got angry and threatened to kill me if I didn’t pay. He punched on the glass of the van and it cracked. Two of his friends forcefully dragged me out of the van and started abusing me. A passerby called the cops and they arrived soon and arrested them,” Tingre stated in his complaint to the police.

Senior police inspector Sangita Patil said that a case has been lodged against the suspects and that arrests have been made officially. The accused persons have been charged for offences under 385 (extortion), 427 (damage to property), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).