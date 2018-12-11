Tobacco company alleges copyright infringement by Chakan shopkeeper

A case of copyright infringement was registered against a local shop owner from Chakan, on Sunday, for selling misbranded incensed tobacco. The accused has been identified as Mohanlal Chemalram Chaudhury, a resident of More vasti area of Chikhali, the shopkeeper was remanded to police custody till Tuesday by a local court.

An employee of Gaay Chhap company found that a local retailer was replacing the product in the bite-sized packets and selling it to consumers.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Ramesh Ramnarayan Swamini, 47, a resident of Market Yard area of Pune and an area manager of Pune for Gaay Chhap group. “The operation office of Gaay Chhap is located in Sangamner area of Ahmednagar. However, Swamini looks after Pune region and lives in the city,” the police said.

Swamini found a total of 240 packets packed in six bundles of 40 packets each and each packet priced at ₹9 each. The total cost of the product found was estimated to be around ₹3,120, according to the police. Chaudhury also used the changed graphic warning that the company had introduced on April 1, 2017.

“Swamini is the area manager and he found where these packets were being made and distributed from and informed us,” said senior police inspector Sunil Pawar of Chakan police station.

“We are investigating the matter further,” said police sub-inspector Vikrant Pasalkar of Chakan police station who is investigating the case. PSI Pasalkar, therefore, hinted at more number of accused in the matter. While tobacco itself is known to cause cancer, the implication of selling the misbranded product is not yet known.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 6, 34 of Copyright Act, 1957 was registered at Chakan police station against Chaudhury.

