Traffic congestion: PMPML assures bus stop at Shivaji chowk

In an ongoing drive of the recently formed Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, efforts are being made to solve the vehicular congestion in the various part of the area. The traffic division of Pimpri Chinchwad police had to build a lane for the convenience of the passengers awaiting Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus service.

Siddharth Shirole, director of PMPML, said that 100 bus stops in the city will be refurbished in the next six months. The announcement by Shirole was made even as the police are being forced to step in and make arrangements for passengers. However, when the issue of congestion at Shivaji Chowk was raised, Shirole agreed to include the area in the 100 bus stop plan saying,“We will build as many bus stops as required as soon as I know the exact spot.“PMPML people have contacted the concerned person. They will visit on 12th and finalise (the bus stop) (sic.),” said Shirole.

“At least two will be ready in the coming 10 days and the rest should be in place in the next six months maximum,” said Shirole on Monday, while speaking about the future plans for the betterment of PMPML travel. He also said that the project will be undertaken by PMPML and will be paid for from the member of parliament’s fund allotted to his father Lok Sabha member Anil Shirole.

Kishore Mhasawade police inspector of Hinjewadi traffic division, on Tuesday, said, “For PMPML buses, a lane was created at Shivaji Chowk for passenger pick up. The buses come and stop there in a haphazard fashion. People wait without a bus stop. The buses go ahead and cause congestion along with other vehicles. So we had to put in the (plastic) barricades to form a lane where the buses could stop.”

The barricades are only in place, however, for a stretch enough to qualify as a bus stop. “We are doing what we can to solve the problem,” PI Mhasawade added. However, Shirole said,“A work order has already been issued in this regard. A bus stop can be built there within a month.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 16:38 IST