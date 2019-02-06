Trainer plane crashes in Baramati, pilot hurt

The pilot of a trainer aircraft was injured after the plane crashed in an open land in Baramati on Tuesday afternoon.

The aircraft, registered as VT-RDX, was from Carver Aviation, a private aviation training academy and the pilot was identified as Siddharth Titus.

The plane landed face-first near a school in Rui village in Baramati taluka of Pune district. No casualties were reported from the incident.

“As per the initial information from the pilot, the engine of the plane failed and he had to find a place to land. He told us that he looked for other places to land before crashing on the spot near the school,” said assistant police inspector (API) SS Kangude, in-charge of Walchandnagar police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction.

Titus was rushed to a hospital in Rui village as he sustained injuries on his hands, but escaped unhurt otherwise, according to the police. A complete statement from Titus is yet to be recorded. “For now, this will be recorded as an accident. Further investigation is required,” said API SS Kangude.

Academy of Carver Aviation Pvt Ltd declined to make a statement on the incident.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 14:21 IST