Truck turns turtle on Pune-Mumbai expressway, driver dead

Truck turns turtle on Pune-Mumbai expressway, driver dead

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:07 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

A truck driver was killed on Saturday after the vehicle overturned near the recently demolished Amrutanjan bridge at Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

It was going towards Mumbai and was loaded with sugar bags.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar Teli, who was sitting in the passenger seat, while Rahul Teli, helper, was driving the truck when the accident took place, said officials of the highway police.

“A helper of the truck who was driving the truck in the morning hours lost control while taking a turn. As the truck overturned, the driver came under it and died on the spot. The helper has sustained injuries,” said Jagdish Pardeshi, assistant police inspector, Highway Police, Dasturi.

“Accident rate has reduced on the expressway after the demolition of 190-year old bridge Amrutanjan Bridge. Earlier (before demolition) everyday heavy load vehicles used to face trouble, now it is not the same,” he said.

For a couple of hours, traffic from Pune going towards Mumbai faced problems due to the accident. The truck was put aside with the help of three crane machines.

“It was a fully loaded truck, we kept it on the side in the morning and displaced it from the location in the afternoon,” he said.

Before demolition of the bridge, there were only two lanes now there are three lanes which has improved traffic management, he added.

