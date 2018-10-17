Twenty booked during raid at Koregaon Park hookah parlour

The Koregaon Park police under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bacchan Singh raided Dark House hotel located on Burning Ghat road in the Koregaon Park on Tuesday. They booked 20 people, comprising 12 men and eight women under the amended Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.

DCP Singh said that the city police is following directions of commissioner of police K Venkatesham to conduct raids on narcotic hubs and hookah parlours. “We have taken action based on information we received from resident and will continue our crackdown on the illegalities related to narcotics, hookah parlours and other crimes.

“We appeal to the residents to inform us about the illegal activities taking place in their areas and strict action will be taken against the offenders,” said Singh.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:40 IST