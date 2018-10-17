Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 17, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Twenty booked during raid at Koregaon Park hookah parlour

We have taken action based on information we received from resident and will continue our crackdown on the illegalities related to narcotics, hookah parlours and other crimes, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bacchan Singh

pune Updated: Oct 17, 2018 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
pune,twenty,booked
Police have booked 20 people, comprising 12 men and eight women under the amended Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.(HT FILE PHOTO)

The Koregaon Park police under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bacchan Singh raided Dark House hotel located on Burning Ghat road in the Koregaon Park on Tuesday. They booked 20 people, comprising 12 men and eight women under the amended Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.

DCP Singh said that the city police is following directions of commissioner of police K Venkatesham to conduct raids on narcotic hubs and hookah parlours. “We have taken action based on information we received from resident and will continue our crackdown on the illegalities related to narcotics, hookah parlours and other crimes.

“We appeal to the residents to inform us about the illegal activities taking place in their areas and strict action will be taken against the offenders,” said Singh.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:40 IST

more from pune