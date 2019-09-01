Two arrested, eight cases of theft brought to light by Pune police

pune

The Pune police arrested two men in a case of chain snatching and brought seven other theft cases against them to light. The two arrested men were identified as Shakeel alias Kakdya Shabbir Shaikh, 20, and Sameer Shabbir Shaikh, 22, both residents of Sathe Vasti in Lohegaon area, according to Yunus Shaikh, senior police inspector of Yerawada police station.

The two were arrested by the officials of Yerawada police station officials on August 30 based on information received by police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange that the two were coming to Yerawada to sell a stolen gold necklace.

The two were arrested in a case of robbery of a gold necklace from a woman at 10pm on August 6. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the victim identified as Sapna Kothari.

The police recovered the stolen necklace along with a silver necklace, two stolen mobile phones, five two-wheeler vehicles and Rs 5,000 in cash. The worth of the recovered valuables was estimated to be Rs 3,05,000. The recovery brought the eight cases to light. All the solved cases were registered in the past three-four months.

However, the two have also confessed to have been involved in cases of dacoity and vehicle theft as well. The police are interrogating the men further.

While the case they were arrested in was registered under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the remaining seven cases against them are registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of IPC at Yerawada police station.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 22:44 IST