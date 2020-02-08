Two booked for duping finance company of Rs 1.8 crore

pune

The Pune police on Friday, booked two persons for allegedly cheating a private finance company of Rs 1.84 crore through a loan fraud.

The two accused, a man and a woman, have not yet been arrested by the police. The complaint was lodged by Neeraj Tiwari, 33, a resident of Bavdhan and an employee of the finance company, said officials.

The accused approached the company for a loan to buy six trucks in August 2018, according to the complaint. Even as the two bought the trucks, they did not get them registered at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The two also failed to repay the finance company. The company was duped of Rs 1,84,08,708, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khadki police station against the two.

Police sub-inspector VI Sul of Khadki police station is investigating the case.