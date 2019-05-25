Two dead in road accident on Pune-Mumbai old highway

An accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Thursday evening has left two dead and three injured.

The incident occurred when the driver of a Swift car bearing the number plate MH 12 TY 7864, lost control and collided with another Swift car MH 12 KN 9889. The two passengers in the first car, died on the spot while the driver sustained injuries.The deceased have been identified as Manoj Malappa Pyatis (28), a resident of Yerawada and Tejas Prakash Sonawane (23), a resident of Lohianagar.

Rohit Dodekar, a resident of Kalewadi was driving the car. They were on their way to Mumbai.

Akshay Vilas Khajge (23) and Ram Hanumant Dubbal (20), residents of Shantinagar and driver Krushnayya Koli (23), a resident of Tadiwala road, who were present in the second car sustained injuries.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving in connection with the case.

First Published: May 25, 2019 14:49 IST