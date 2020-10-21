e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two history sheeters arrested by Satara police in Haryana

Two history sheeters arrested by Satara police in Haryana

The two have manipulated ATMs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana

pune Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The two have manipulated ATMs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
The two have manipulated ATMs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two members of a national gang, involved in 711 cases of ATM theft, were arrested by the Satara police and remanded to their custody by a local court.

The two were identified as Sakruddin Faijru (36) and Ravi alias Ravinder Chandarpal (33), both residents of Haryana.

The two have manipulated ATMs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Of the 711 cases found to have been registered against them in these states, 447 are from Maharashtra, 102 from Karnataka, 64 from Gujarat, 43 in Haryana, 29 in MP, 24 in Rajasthan, and two in UP, according to a statement issued by Satara police.

A team of four Satara police officials were in Haryana looking for the duo for the past several days, according to the police.

The two were found while trying to evade arrest in a Baleno car in Haryana when they were arrested.

The police have seized Rs 1,50,000 in cash, the car, and two mobile phones from the two, according to the statement.

The two were found while Satara police officers from Shahupuri police station were investigating cheating and theft case registered on October 5.

The case was registered after the manager of Canara bank located in Radhika Chowk area of Satara submitted a complaint stating Rs 2,00,000 had been withdrawn by manipulating the machine.

The manipulation and the wrongful withdrawal had been made between September 20 and September 21.

Assistant police inspector Vishal Vaykar of Shahupuri police station is investigating the case.

top news
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
‘Modi govt synonymous with prosperity’: Amit Shah hails bonus announcement
‘Modi govt synonymous with prosperity’: Amit Shah hails bonus announcement
China preparing PLA for long haul at LAC
China preparing PLA for long haul at LAC
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Melinda Gates: ‘Life will change forever… we will build back in a better way’
Melinda Gates: ‘Life will change forever… we will build back in a better way’
Rahul finally reveals why KXIP backed Maxwell despite his low returns
Rahul finally reveals why KXIP backed Maxwell despite his low returns
Watch: India, Sri Lanka’s joint naval exercise amid China tension
Watch: India, Sri Lanka’s joint naval exercise amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In