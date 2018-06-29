Two minor boys drown in a makeshift lake in Lonavla

Two minor boys drowned in a makeshift lake built near an under-construction garbage depot in Varsoli area of Lonavla.

The deceased were identified as Imran alias Sonu Rafiq Shaikh, 14; and Aslam Ismail Mujawar, 16; both residents of Waksai area of Lonavla. Their families are natives of Udgir regoin of Latur district in Maharashtra, according to the police. The depth of the stagnant water was 20-25 feet, according to the police. Their deaths were recorded as accidental deaths at Lonavla city police station.

The two boys were maternal first cousins. Imran's father, Rafik Shaikh, worked as a garbage picker, who works on a contractual basis.

Aslam had arrived in Lonavla with Rafiq on Tuesday and had gone to the garbage depot with his brother on Thursday morning.

The incident is suspected to have happened around 8am-9am on Thursday. Imran's body was found by the police with the help of local residents at 12.30pm. However, a local rescue group called Shivdurg Mitra had to be called in to recover Aslam's body. Aslam was found around 3.40pm.

The police are investigating the series of events which landed the two inside the lake. Their bodies were sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.