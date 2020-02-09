Two pedestrians killed in separate Chakan road accidents

pune

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 19:47 IST

Two pedestrians were killed in two separate road accidents in Chakan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday.

In the first accident, Sonu Choudhari, 22, was killed in a hit-and-run case in early hours of Saturday, while in the second accident, Dhananjay Babasaheb Khedkar, 29, was killed by a speeding tempo on Saturday evening. Both the deceased were pedestrians, said police officials.

According to the police, Choudhari was living in a rented room in Khed and is a native of Sant Kabirnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

He was working at a wooden pallet manufacturing company in Bhamboli area of Chakan MIDC. Choudhari had left early from office as he was having health issues. He was walking back home from the company at around 4am on Saturday morning. While he was on the road that connects Varale to Bhamboli, an unidentified vehicle hit him and he died on the spot.

In the second accident, Khedkar, a resident of Khed are was waiting to cross the Pune-Nashik road stretch at Chakan when a speeding tempo hit him. The tempo driver has been identified as Subhash Raju Rokade, a resident of Manchar in Ambegaon, Pune, according to the police. He has not yet been arrested.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station in both the cases.