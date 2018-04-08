Two Shiv Sena leaders shot dead in Pune’s Ahmednagar

Two Shiv Sena leaders were killed in Kedgaon region of Ahmednagar on Saturday evening. The two were identified as Sanjay Kotkar, deputy city head, and Vasant Thube, local member of the party.

The two were shot at and also attacked with sharp weapons while they were riding a two-wheeler, according to local reports. The incident happened on Saturday evening in the area under the Kotwali police station.

Police rushed to the spot and were met with an angry crowd. The bodies remained on the street for hours after the murder as people were afraid to report the crime. Heavy police presence was reported in the area. “There are too many people gathering in the area at the moment and I cannot comment on anything,” said police inspector Abhay Parmar of Kotwali police station under Ahmednagar city police jurisdiction.

Traffic from Pune to Ahmednagar was shut after members of the Shiv Sena blocked the Pune-Ahmednagar bypass road, according to the Ahmednagar police.

The double murder happened on a day when a Congress member won the local bypolls in the area, where the two were killed. The bypoll was won by Congress member Vishal Kotkar, beating Shiv Sena as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. The bypolls were necessitated after the former mayor and Congressman Sandeep Kotkar was convicted in the 2008 murder case of a local businessman Ashok Lande. Sandep Kotkar and his fatherBhanudas Kotkar, along with two others, were sentenced to life in prison in 2016, leaving the local seat empty.