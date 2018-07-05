Two warkaris killed in hit-and-run in Moshi

Pune Two warkaris (pilgrims going to Pandharpur) were killed in a hit-and-run case on Wednesday morning. The two women were identified as Janabai Anata Sable, 55, and Sumanabai Vaijanath Ingole, 60, both residents of Jalalpur in Parali-Vaijnath region of Beed, according to the police.

The incident happened around 5am when the two were crossing the road near a shop called Janhavi Aluminium and Fabrication, and Atharva hotel, located along the Pune-Nashik highway stretch in Moshi, Pune.

The victims were on their way to Alandi from Ambejogai before their annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur. The two had spent the night in Pune and were crossing the street when a heavy vehicle hit them. The unidentified driver did not stop at the spot or call for medical help but sped away. The deceased were taken to Yashwantrao Chavan memorial hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c), 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the unidentified driver at Bhosari Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Sub inspector Ishwar Jagdale of Bhosari MIDC police station is investigating the case. The complainant in the matter was identified as Sarjerao Sable, 45, a resident of Chinchwad who found the women after the mishap.