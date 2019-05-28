U-19 inter-club cricket: Peter Fernandes slams his way to recognition

With quarter-finals berth already sealed in the Shivrampant Vishnu Damle trophy under-19 inter club cricket tournament -- Kodre XI and 22 Yards B were playing for pride on Monday. 22 Yards bowed out of the tournament with a satisfactory win at the Katariya High School grounds.

The boy who set the match on fire was 18-year old Peter Fernandes from Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg district, hitting 73 runs in 33 balls, with eight fours and four towering sixes.

Batting as an opener for the first time in the tournament, Fernandes with his attacking game made sure that his team, 22 Yards B, reached the target of 131 runs in 12 overs.

“Till now I was batting as a lower-middle order batsman, but today the team gave me an opportunity and I enjoyed it completely,” said Fernandes, who trains in Pune at 22 Yards Cricket Academy, under the coaches Prasad Gurav and Maharashtra Ranji team coach Surendra Bhave.

Bowl a short-pitched ball to Fernandes and he will smash you with lightning speed around the leg side towards mid-wicket or square leg. On two occasions, Fernandes did that in the match and the ball went out of the ground.

“I am an attacking player and I love to play short-pitched balls. In my academy, my coaches gives me practice with plastic balls which makes me better with short pitched balls,” said Fernandes, who has represented Sindhudurg district on numerous occasion.

“I was waiting for my chance. The team has other good batsmen and I am still new to the team. I hope in the future I will keep getting chances like this to perform,” added Fernandes, who will be staying on in Pune once his HSC results are out.

“I want to focus completely on cricket so I will be moving to Pune,” he added.

