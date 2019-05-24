Under-13 Varroc cup: PYC Hindu Gymkhana lift maiden title

The wait of four years was over for PYC Hindu Gymkhana as they defeated Cricket Next Academy (CNA) by 34 runs to lift the under-13 Varroc Cup title for the first time at

Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground, Thergaon on Thursday.

“It’s the first time in five years that PYC under-13 team has won the Varroc cup. I am happy with the way the team has performed,” said Abhishek Agarwal, coach of PYC Hindu Gymkhana.

Defending the total of 128 in 15 overs, PYC bowlers -- Rohit Kamble and Nikhil Lunawat shared three wickets each to bowl out Cricket Next Academy for 94 runs.

“Boys played the final without pressure. The best part was, we had a great batting line up and in league matches we were managing to score above 150 runs so although the final match was for 15 overs, we were sure of putting up the big total on board,” added Agarwal.

Sahi Chorge, right-handed batsman and skipper of PYC Gymkhana hit a quick fire of 62 in 52 balls to set the tone of the match for his team. Chorge got good support of Nikhil Lunawat who came one down and added 30 runs in 21 balls as a team managed to post a total of 128 runs. “I was in form from the very first match of the tournament so I was confident of scoring quick runs and from the start of the match I got the momentum and scored easy runs,” said Chorge who was also named man of the series for the tournament.

Coming on to bat, Cricket Next Academy had a decent start with 23 runs coming in first three overs but once opener Samrat Sawant got out in the fourth over, wickets kept tumbling for Cricket Next Academy and team failed to manage the big partnership.

“We did not play well. Most of our batsmen got out in hitting big shots. Batsmen could not build any big partnership and it made the impact on the match” said Neel Gandhi, captain of Cricket Next Academy.

Sahas Chavan was the top scorer for Cricket Next Academy with 21 runs. While wicket-keeper, batsman Ishan Khund managed to score 19 runs.

“In final, our team failed to play according to plan. I am sure they will learn from it. The team performed really well in league matches and semi-final match,” said Mayur Makar, Cricket Next Academy coach.

For PYC it was Chorge who anchored the inning with his flawless eight boundaries to score a half-century. In bowling as well, Chorge took the wicket of CNA opener Sawant and from there onwards match tilted into the favour of PYC Hindu Gymkhana.“At the start of the tournament I had not expected from team to do so well as most of the players are new to the team. I am happy the way the team lifted up their performance after every match,” added Sahi Chorge.

First Published: May 24, 2019 16:54 IST