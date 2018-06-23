Unfulfilled demand for Royal Enfield motorbike has Pune techie booked for domestic violence

A software engineer from Pune was booked for domestic violence at the Wanowrie police station on Saturday. His father, a retired assistant commandant of the State reserve police force (SRPF), was also booked in the case.

In her complaint, the woman submitted that an unfulfilled demand for a Royal Enfield motorcycle led to domestic violence. The engineer was identified as Vikram Sarjerao Gare, 35, a resident of Manjri in Hadapsar, while his father was identified as Sarjerao Dagdu Gare, 66.

The wife of the engineer was identified as Supriya Vikram Gare, 28, who now lives with her parents, also residents of Manjri area. She is a graduate by qualification, she told the police. Vikram lived in Mumbai for the working days of the week and visited home in Pune over the weekends, according to the complainant.

In November - December 2017, Supriya submitted in her complaint, she was assaulted and thrown out of the house, when Vikram allegedly asked her for a Royal Enfield motorbike. That is when she moved to her parents house.

"The two married in 2017. In his biodata provided to the girl's family before their wedding, Gare had mentioned his birth year as 1986. But after marriage, she came across documents that proved that he was born in 1983. He also had skin, eye and other physical problems for which he was undergoing treatment. They did not tell the girl's family about the medical conditions," said assistant police inspector (API) Shekhar Shinde of Wanowrie police station.

Along with the 35-year-old, his parents, two sisters and a brother-in-law were also booked in the case. Gare's father, Sarjerao Dagdu Gare, 66, is a retired assistant commandant of state reserve police, according to API Shinde.

The others booked in the case were identified as Asha Sarjerao Gare, 60; Hemangi Pravin Bohite, 33; Pravin Bhanudas Bhoite, 38 and Shubhangi Sagar Phadtare, 31.The others in the family were booked for allegedly stopping her from talking about the medical issues of her husband.

A case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the six people on Friday.