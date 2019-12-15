e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Pune News

Unidentified duo steals money from donation box at Ganpati temple in Kalyaninagar

pune Updated: Dec 15, 2019 18:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two unidentified people have been booked for stealing from the donation box of a temple on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by Rahul Nigde, 28, a member of the trust which maintains the Ganapati temple located at Central Avenue road, PMC ground, Kalyaninagar.

The police have recovered the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident. According to the police, the duo broke into the temple through a window. Post entering the temple, they broke open the donation box and fled with the money, the same way they had entered.

On their way out, the two also tried to break the donation box at a Saibaba temple located near the Ganpati temple.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Yerawada police station against unidentified persons. Assistant police inspector Balbhim Nanavare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 288 runs
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 288 runs
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News