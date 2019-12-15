Unidentified duo steals money from donation box at Ganpati temple in Kalyaninagar

pune

Two unidentified people have been booked for stealing from the donation box of a temple on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by Rahul Nigde, 28, a member of the trust which maintains the Ganapati temple located at Central Avenue road, PMC ground, Kalyaninagar.

The police have recovered the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident. According to the police, the duo broke into the temple through a window. Post entering the temple, they broke open the donation box and fled with the money, the same way they had entered.

On their way out, the two also tried to break the donation box at a Saibaba temple located near the Ganpati temple.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Yerawada police station against unidentified persons. Assistant police inspector Balbhim Nanavare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.