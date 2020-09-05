Unlock Pune: Tennis resumes in the city under safety net on secure courts

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:47 IST

The tennis academies, courts and clubs in the city are back in action since the state government allowed it to resume as part of “outdoor non-team” sporting facilities from August 5 under the coronavirus lockdown easing of restrictions.

Professional players have started practice, following all the social distancing norms, while beginners are yet to hit the courts. There are 40 tennis coaching centres in the city.

“Competitive players are back in action, while I think beginners will take some time. Covid fears might still be on their mind,” said Hemant Bendrey, coach of top Pune and India players like Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Arjun Kadhe at the PYC Gymkhana.

Not only has practice started at clubs like Deccan Gymkhana, PYC Gymkhana and Poona Club, but also at other centres as well.

“The PYC Gymkhana courts are sanitised thrice – before the start of the play, at 3pm and at night after training concludes,” said Bendrey.

Sachin Rathi, tennis secretary and committee member, Poona Club, said, “As we are one of the oldest clubs so have opened our tennis courts only for members. We are strictly following all the state government and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) guidelines for the safety of our members.”

Solaris Club, which has multi-sports facilities, has also begun tennis.

“Senior/junior players have begun their training at the club and the number of players is increasing every day. Special care regarding sanitisation of players and playing equipment is taken. All of the players are behaving responsibly and although it is a new normal, players are starting to adjust,” said Ravindra Pandey, who runs the Ravindra Pandey tennis academy (RPTA) at Solaris Club, Kothrud.

Parents are allowed to accompany wards, but they have to follow strict rules.

“Parents are allowed to sit in the arena, but not near the courts. Once practice is over they are told to leave immediately. Professional players practice for more than an hour, while beginners practice for one hour,” added Pandey.

“Players are happy to be back on the court. In the beginning a few players took time to settle down,” said Navnath Shete owner of Meterocity sports and health club, Ideal colony, Kothrud.

Quotes

Arjun Kadhe, India tennis player

Since last one month I am working to increase my physical strength and improving on technical aspects of the game. Maximum three players are only allowed to practice on one court. Generally we prefer two.

Siddharth Marathe, u-16 player trains at PYC Gymkhana

I am happy to be back on court after such a long break. During lockdown I was following all exercise routines at my home. I am enjoying the new routine which is now followed on courts.

Vijayanti Marathe, parent

As a parent I fear sometimes of sending my child for practice, but I have to think about the professional aspect and I trust the precautions taken by PYC Gymkhana.

Do’s

Temperature check at gates

Sanitising hands, racquet

Not more than three players on practice court at a time

Wearing of mask on club premises when not playing

Don’ts

Handshakes

Seating near each other

Socialising on court, or off it

Avoid touching the mouth in case of handling shared sports equipment

Nitten Kirrtane, senior tennis player

The start is slow, but I can see players are following the new norms due to Covid. Soon, more players will be seen on the court.

Face to Face

“Players excited to be back, aware of precautions”

Ashwin Girme, secretary, tennis, Deccan Gymkhana

Pune: Deccan Gymkhana, one of the oldest clubs in the city, is taking all precautions as tennis activity resumes on the club premises. Ashwin Girme, secretary of the tennis department, Deccan Gymkhana, talks about the measures taken to resume sports activities at the club.

What was the reaction of Deccan Gymkhana members when you decided to restart tennis activity?

We held an internal meeting after the order was issued by the state government on July 29. We discussed all the factors, which also includes standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). All who attended the meeting were optimistic about starting tennis. All SOPs are posted on notice boards and members and players have to follow it strictly. We have seven hard and four clay courts and all of them are sanitised three times a day. Most competitive players are back in action for practice.

What is the Covid risk factor Deccan Gymkhana has considered?

If we follow all the norms, then the risk factor is less. As an individual we all need to take care. We are very strict with rules. Players are not even allowed to socialise after their training is completed.

Have players raised any objections?

Most players are excited to be back on court. They are not scared, but are aware of what precautions need to be taken.

What is the tennis schedule at Deccan Gymkhana?

Two hours each, in the morning and evening, are for Deccan Gymkhana members only. For players under coaching, batches start from 9:30 am and continue till 7pm.