Vidarbha votes in sweltering heat

Over 65% turnout was recorded as seven of Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls as the mercury hovered around 44 degree Celsius.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir (Chandrapur) are among those in the fray in the Vidarbha region.

Gadchiroli recorded 65% turnout despite a Maoist boycott call. In 2014, constituency recorded over 70% voting.

Three security personnel were injured when Maoists attacked a polling party near Etapalli in south Gadchiroli. Two paramilitary personnel were injured on Wednesday when suspected Maoists triggered a blast in south Gadchiroli. Gadkari said he would win by a huge margin as he has “undertaken a lot of development works in the area and people have tremendous faith” in him.

State BJP secretary, Sanjay Phanje, claimed they will win all seven seats in alliance with Shiv Sena. “We only highlighted our achievements during the campaigning,” he said.

State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe said it had an edge Vidarbha. “We will win Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Ramtek, Yavatmal-Washim, Bhandara-Gondia and Wardha by a comfortable majority.”

