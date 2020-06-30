e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Virtual externee tracking system helps Pune police track violator; case registered

Virtual externee tracking system helps Pune police track violator; case registered

pune Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man externed from Pune has been booked for breach of the geo-barrier set up through the Externee Track (ExTra) mobile application launched by the Pune police.

The man has been identified as Shankar alias Babu Kailash Pandhekar (22), a resident of Ota Upper area of Bibwewadi, according to a statement issued by assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar of Pune police crime branch.

“A system alert for geo-fence breach was sent to the Bibwewadi police station and preventive cell. Upon verification, a case under Section 142 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the criminal. Due to the use of technology, the violations of externment order can be detected more easily and this reduces the complete reliance on human intelligence only,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, Pune.

The police used local sources to confirm his absence from Barshi in Solapur. He was also found to have failed to upload a selfie between June 27 and June 29.

Pandhekar was externed from Pune on June 17 under Section 56(1)(a)(b) of Maharashtra Police Act, 1959, by Suhas Bawache, DCP Zone-5. The ExTra application was installed on his phone and he was required to upload a selfie picture, which is geo-tagged on the tracking app, on it twice a day.

top news
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In