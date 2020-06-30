Virtual externee tracking system helps Pune police track violator; case registered

pune

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:57 IST

A man externed from Pune has been booked for breach of the geo-barrier set up through the Externee Track (ExTra) mobile application launched by the Pune police.

The man has been identified as Shankar alias Babu Kailash Pandhekar (22), a resident of Ota Upper area of Bibwewadi, according to a statement issued by assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar of Pune police crime branch.

“A system alert for geo-fence breach was sent to the Bibwewadi police station and preventive cell. Upon verification, a case under Section 142 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the criminal. Due to the use of technology, the violations of externment order can be detected more easily and this reduces the complete reliance on human intelligence only,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, Pune.

The police used local sources to confirm his absence from Barshi in Solapur. He was also found to have failed to upload a selfie between June 27 and June 29.

Pandhekar was externed from Pune on June 17 under Section 56(1)(a)(b) of Maharashtra Police Act, 1959, by Suhas Bawache, DCP Zone-5. The ExTra application was installed on his phone and he was required to upload a selfie picture, which is geo-tagged on the tracking app, on it twice a day.