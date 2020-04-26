Credit Suisse pledges funds for healthcare boost in Mumbai, Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:44 IST

Credit Suisse has pledged INR 45 million (US$590,000) to support the government and community efforts to address urgent healthcare needs arising due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra.

The aid is being deployed through the United Way Mumbai and Concern India Foundation, and will be used to fund the procurement of critical medical equipment and protective gear for 4,000 front-line healthcare workers across nine government hospitals in Mumbai and Pune.

Through Concern India Foundation, Credit Suisse will procure similar items, as well as other critical medical equipment including ECG and portable x-ray machines, for the Intensive Care Units of the government-owned Sassoon and Sardar Vallabhai Patel Cantonment Hospitals in Pune, which have a combined capacity of 2,500 patients and employ at least 3,000 health workers in total.

Additionally, Credit Suisse India employees will contribute to providing food and personal care kits to communities of dailywage earners and their families who have been among the worst affected by the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. With each kit, a family of four will have approximately one month’s worth of meals.

Mickey Doshi, chief executive officer (CEO) India, Credit Suisse, said, “In these trying times, it is important that we come together to support our wider communities. Credit Suisse is privileged to support our local medical teams who have been working tirelessly to provide lifesaving treatment, and ensure they can continue to do so while safeguarding their own health.”

Central Railway trains, educates staff about Covid-19 precautions

Central Railway began its preparation to combat the spread of Covid-19 by educating, motivating and training its medical/health professionals, para medical staff and sanitary workers.

Doctors along with paramedical staff and sanitary workers are fighting a battle against the virus round the clock at all the divisional railway hospitals in the state and in Pune. Paramedics have been trained in various relevant aspects such as operational aspects of PPE usage, intensive disinfection practices, among others.

Sanitary workers/housekeeping assistants of the medical department form the first line of defence in the battle against Covid-19. They are proactively carrying out cleaning, fumigation and disinfection of railway premises, stations, residential quarters and public contact points.

Further, the chief health inspectors carry out education and information campaign on preventive measures and the ways to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.