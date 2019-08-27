Wanowrie police arrest gang of robbers; recover valuables worth ₹81 lakh

pune

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:28 IST

The Wanowrie police arrested four criminals on record and a jeweller for their involvement in at least fifty thefts registered in police stations across the city.

The police recovered one kilogramme of gold, ten kilogrammes of silver, six vehicles and one motorcycle from their possession. The total seizure has been estimated to be worth ₹81 lakh.

The case was registered on August 11 and a detailed investigation was carried out by senior police inspector Krantikumar Patil and police inspector (crime) Saleem Chaus and their team members.

Two teams under police sub-inspector Asaram Shete and assistant police inspector Rajendra Gaikwad focused on Ramtekdi from where they obtained close circuit television footage (CCTV) of 41 spots and obtained clues about the accused. They kept a close watch on the accused and nabbed them.

The arrested have been identified as Goraksingh Gangasingh Tak (30), Ballusingh Prabhudsingh Tak (30), Jalsingh Rajput Dudhani (26) and Ujala Singh Tak (27). The jeweller arrested has been identified as Satyanarayan Sharma. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 445 (house breaking), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house).

Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said that it is one of best investigations carried out with the objective of reducing street crime. Shisve further said that the accused resorted to inflicting self injuries to avoid arrest, but skilful handling of the accused by the police officials led to their arrests.

The police also recovered an imported gun from Ballusingh Tak, including six live cartridges, during a search operation. Shisve further said that street crimes like house break-ins and vehicle thefts were a cause of concern and the police have chalked out a plan to deal with it in an effective manner.

The accused are involved in similar cases in Wanowrie, Wakad, Nigdi, Dattawadi, Koregaon Park, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Hadapsar police stations.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 17:28 IST