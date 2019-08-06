Waterlogging, power cut force hospital in Pune to relocate 108 patients

pune

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:04 IST

Heavy rains have not only submerged the basement, lower basement and ground floor of eight-storeyed Jupiter hospital in Baner forcing the management to shift 108 patients to other hospitals, but also close it for at least a week.

The hospital shifted 108 of its patients to other hospitals on Sunday evening.

“Of these 108 patients, 30 were critical of which 10 were paediatric cases,” said Dr Ankit Thakker, chief executive officer of the hospital. The other cases, he said, were operative cases of kidney transplant, liver transplant, open heart surgery and oncosurgery, adding that the establishment will be closed for at least a week before operations can be fully restored.

Pune has witnessed heavy rainfall over the last two days with waterlogging in a number of localities, housing societies and commercial establishments.

“We had anticipated that the rains might affect the establishment and when we saw that three floors of the hospital (basement, lower basement and ground floor) with important machinery like generators, power supply and oxygen supply) submerged in the water, we immediately started the rescue operation,” Dr Thakker said.

According to him, 108 patients were shifted to hospitals like Saishree, Lifepoint, Medipoint, AIMs hospital and Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, among others.

The evacuation took several hours, but all the patients were shifted without causing them any harm and complication, the doctor said. He stated that power cut left elevators non-functional and patients had to be brought down by stairs.

“Patients were brought down by our staff from the eighth floor and the seventh floor,” he said.

“The sterilisation and cancer units of the hospital were worst affected with damage to expensive equipment, especially one equipment whose estimated cost is ₹20 crore,” Dr Thakker said.

Dr Thakker said that Jupiter hospital has already announced that it will bear the cost of treatment for all its patients shifted to other establishments. “All the bills of 108 patients will be paid by us,” he said.

Usha Jaju, a medical doctor from Beed who was shifted to Saishree hospital, said she had undergone oncosurgery. “I underwent a mastectomy and was on the seventh floor of the hospital. The hospital staff brought me down by the stairs. They also visited me and the other patients who were shifted, and counselled us so that we were not traumatised.”

Dr Neeraj Adkar, director, Saishree hospital, said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities need to take extra care before granting permission to hospitals that are constructed near riverbeds.

He pointed out that about a decade ago, another hospital located on the banks of Mutha near Alka talkies had suffered losses after river water had entered the hospital. “Who is responsible for all this? PMC needs to be watchful before agreeing to the registrations of big hospitals,” Dr Adkar said.

