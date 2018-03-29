Weather relief: Cloudy weather for Pune in next 24 hours, says IMD

The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy weather in the next 24 hours while theheat wave conditions are likely to prevail in the Vidarbha region until March 31, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Pune continued to be 39 degrees Celsius which is expected to drop by one to two degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded to be 18 degrees Celsius which is also expected to fall by two degrees in the next 48 hours.

According to the weather predictions released by IMD, Pune, the city is expected to be partly clouded on March 30. From March 31 to April 4, the skies are expected to be clear and the maximum temperature during this period is predicted to be around 37 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the IMD said, "The present north-south trough over east India is likely to strengthen during the next 48 hours.Strong westerly winds are prevailing in the higher levels over the region.Also, moisture incursion is likely to get enhanced over the east and northeast India during next two to three days. Under this scenario, the maximum temperatures are likely to continue to remain above normal (by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius) over someparts of northwest India during next two days and gradual fall thereafter."

According to IMD, on Thursday, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Parbhani at 42 degrees Celsius while the lowest minimum was recorded at Nasik at 16 degrees Celsius.