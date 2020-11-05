Woman stabbed in the eye by unidentified man for resisting molestation in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:16 IST

PUNE: A 36-year-old woman lost an eye to an attack mounted on her by an unidentified man whose sexual advances she resisted in Shirur area of Pune district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at 11pm when the woman was going to relieve herself in an open ground near her house.

“We are looking for the suspect,” said DySP Rahul Dhas, sub divisional police officer of Daund division of Pune rural police. Inspector Praveen Khanapure of Shirur police station is investigating the case.

The woman has undergone surgery and is stable. The doctors are checking for injuries related to possible sexual assault, according to the police.

“I was at home and had just finished dinner. Our granddaughter was with us and my wife took her to her mother, our elder daughter, who is married and lives nearby. On her way back home, after dropping our granddaughter, my wife went to this open ground which is used by people of the area for relieving themselves,” said her 40-year-old husband.

The open ground where the woman was found is located near the road that connects the residential area with Nhavare village in Shirur. The woman was found by a young boy who lives in the area where the ground is located. The boy alerted the survivor’s nephew who told her woman’s husband.

“I rushed to the spot. It was dark so I used my mobile light to see that she was lying there with blood flowing from her face. She was barely conscious. She said that a man had tried to grab her and she had shoved him away. She said he walked away and she couldn’t see when he came back because she had turned her back towards him. She said he came from behind, grabbed her hair and rammed it against a rock and she started losing consciousness. She told me that he drew something from his shirt pocket and jammed it in her eye,” said her husband.

She was rushed to Shirur hospital and later referred to Sassoon General Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s 20-year-old daughter at Shirur police station.