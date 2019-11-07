Woman, unidentified lover booked for driving her partner to suicide

pune

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:22 IST

A woman and her alleged lover were booked by the Pune police on Tuesday for driving her partner to commit suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Nandkumar Kailas Raut, a resident of Vishranti chowk in Kelewadi, Kothrud. He was found hanging at his house in the late hours of October 17. His death was recorded in an accidental death report at Kothrud police station.

“The two had been living together for the past three to four years, from what we have learned. We are not sure if they were even married,” said assistant police inspector (API) RA Yadav of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by his mother Kanta Raut, 52, a resident of Lakshmi peth, Solapur.

“His mother has these suspicions. We do not know yet who this other person is but we are investigating the matter,” said API Yadav.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station against the two.